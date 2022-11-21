Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days a week from Dec 1

Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days in a week from December 1, 2022, the President’s Secretariat informed on Monday.
“The Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in five time slots i.e. 1000-1100h, 1100-1200h, 1200-1300h, 1400-1500h and 1500-1600h," it said in a statement.
Registration charge for the visit is ₹50 per head, it said. Children below the age of eight years will be exempt from these charges.
Apart from Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays.)
Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs. The ceremony will not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted Holiday or if it is so notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
“Indian citizens are required to carry any valid photo ID cards while foreign citizens are required to carry their original passport at the time of visit," the President’s Secretariat said.
Entry and exit for visitors will be through gate number 2 (Rajpath); gate number 37 (Hukmi Mai Marg) and gate number 38 (Church Road) of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Change of Guard Ceremony can be made at rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
