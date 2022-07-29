I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of tongue: Adhir Chowdhury to the President
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sent a written letter to President of India Droupadi Murmu, apologising for his "rashtrapatni" remark. Trouble emerged in both houses of the parliament that progressed into an ugly verbal spat between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Sonia Gandhi. During a price rise protest in Jantar Mantar, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had addressed Murmu as “Rashtrapatni".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sent a written letter to President of India Droupadi Murmu, apologising for his "rashtrapatni" remark. Trouble emerged in both houses of the parliament that progressed into an ugly verbal spat between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Sonia Gandhi. During a price rise protest in Jantar Mantar, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had addressed Murmu as “Rashtrapatni".
The women leaders of BJP protested in Lok Sabha on Thursday, demanding a public apology by Sonia Gandhi and Congress members.
The women leaders of BJP protested in Lok Sabha on Thursday, demanding a public apology by Sonia Gandhi and Congress members.
On Friday, the Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled states slammed the Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury for using ‘slang’ against newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu. They also demanded an apology from the MP and Congress President Sonia Gandhi and called for boycotting the Congress party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, the Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled states slammed the Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury for using ‘slang’ against newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu. They also demanded an apology from the MP and Congress President Sonia Gandhi and called for boycotting the Congress party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the letter that Chowdhury sent to Murmu, he was written," I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of tongue."
In the letter that Chowdhury sent to Murmu, he was written," I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of tongue."
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The President is called Rashtrapati in Hindi.
The President is called Rashtrapati in Hindi.
Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal president of India and the second woman President.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal president of India and the second woman President.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday, Chowdhury had cited his calling Murmu the ‘Rashtrapatni’ to language barriers. “I am a Bengali, not used to Hindi; I made a mistake, I agree,"
Further Chowdhury accused the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" when protests from BJP leaders in the parliament adjourned both houses twice till 2pm and 4 pm. He said referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue".
Further Chowdhury accused the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" when protests from BJP leaders in the parliament adjourned both houses twice till 2pm and 4 pm. He said referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue".
Minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani, who recently had faced the heat of Opposition after reports emerged that her 18 year old daughter operated an illegal bar in South Goa, confronted Sonia Gandhi in the parliament , which furious Congress leaders said was an ‘attack on their party chief’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani, who recently had faced the heat of Opposition after reports emerged that her 18 year old daughter operated an illegal bar in South Goa, confronted Sonia Gandhi in the parliament , which furious Congress leaders said was an ‘attack on their party chief’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India, Smriti Irani said adding that despite being led by a woman, Sonia Gandhi, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts.
The Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India, Smriti Irani said adding that despite being led by a woman, Sonia Gandhi, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts.