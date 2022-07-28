The Congress and Sonia Gandhi was slammed in parliament by women BJP leaders like Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman after Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury referred to President of India Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'
NEW DELHI :The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed severe altercation and confrontations after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members protested against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling the President of India Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’. The Lok Sabha had been adjourned till 4pm amid massive protests from women BJP leaders led by minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani, who recently faced the heat of Opposition after it was alleged that her 18 year old daughter was running an illegal bar in south Goa.
Adhir Chowdhury later apologised for calling Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ citing language barriers, which BJP denied as an excuse. Chowdhury said, “I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?".
Irani sought an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi after Adhir Chowdhury's remarks. To this reports have suggested that Sonia walked up to BJP MP Rama Devi and asked why was she being dragged into the matter when Adhir Chowdhury had already apologised. This is when reportedly Smriti Irani tried to intervene and was shut down by Sonia Gandhi when the latter stated, "Don't talk to me."
Both houses of the parliament were adjourned till 12pm amid mounting protests from BJP. Later the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm and the Rajya Sabha till 2pm.
Congress leaders react
Furious Congress leaders accused Smriti Irani of attacking their party chief.
“Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised for his remark. The government does not have anything to say in the Parliament, hence they are making an issue of his statement. He (Adhir) did not even get a chance to speak in the Parliament," said Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla
Congress leader also chimed in to the the protest and said Sonia Gandhi was insulted in the parliament. “The party which raises slogans in the name of women, today they have shown how they have humiliated another woman (Sonia Gandhi). Our leader was humble and polite. If BJP thinks such small behaviour is going to affect her, it is their mistake", he said.
“Today we saw a very shameful behavior towards our leader Sonia Gandhi inside Lok Sabha. Objectionable slogans were raised against her. But being a fearless leader, Sonia Gandhi went to the women MPs, but BJP MPs behaved in a very ill-mannered way", he added.
“Union Minister Smriti Irani behaved indecently and abusively in Lok Sabha today! But will the speaker condemn it? Are rules only for the opposition?", said Senior leader Jairam Ramesh.
BJP leaders react
BJP leaders backed their MP Smriti Irani and said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark was ‘an insult to women and the tribal community at large’. MAdhya Pradesh Chief Minster Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “A President is above all party lines. This is an insult to women and the tribal community at large. The Congress party espouses such anti-woman and anti-tribal views. The nation would never forgive Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury".
"Some of our Lok Sabha MPs felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi came up to our senior leader Rama Devi to find out what was happening during which, one of our members approached there & she (Sonia Gandhi) said "You don't talk to me"," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Further Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal accused the Congress of insulting the President of India by using derogatory words against her, and charged that the opposition now wants to view the President's office through the prism of caste and religion.
Speaking in the House soon after it met after the first adjournment, Goyal said the Congress has not only insulted the President and all women of the country, but also tribals as well as the entire upper house.
“In another low, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condescendingly refers to President Droupadi Murmu as “राष्ट्रपत्नी". The characterisation is not just sexist but reeks of disdain for a Tribal woman, who has risen from a modest background, to the highest office of land", tweeted Amit Malviya.
