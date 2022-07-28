Adhir Chowdhury later apologised for calling Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ citing language barriers, which BJP denied as an excuse. Chowdhury said, “I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?".