The written entrance test for admission to the January 2022 term of Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun will be conducted on 5 June, officials have said.

"The applications duly completed must reach on or before 15 April. Applications received after 15 April will not be entertained," said a spokesperson of the Directorate of Defence Services Welfare, Punjab.

The spokesperson also informed that only boys are eligible to apply for admission.

Applicants for the RIMC test should not be less than 11 and half years in age but should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2022.

"Selected candidates will be given admission in class 8. The written part of the examination will consist of three papers, namely, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Minimum pass marks in each paper including interview will be 50 per cent," read a statement by the Punjab government.

The viva-voce test will be held for only those candidates who qualify in the written exam and the date for the viva-voce test has been fixed as October 6.

The written paper will be conducted at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan in Chandigarh.

To be eligible for the RIMC entrance test, students must be studying in Class 7 or have passed class 7 from any recognized school at the time of admission to the Military College.

With inputs from agencies.





