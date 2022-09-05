Rashtriya Puruskar Portal for Padma awards launched

The Padma awards seek to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and is given for exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Monday said that online nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards 2023 have been opened and the last date for submission is 15 September.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Monday said that online nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards 2023 have been opened and the last date for submission is 15 September.
Asking the general public to send nominations and recommendations for Padma awards, the ministry said they can be filed online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar portal - https://awards.Gov.In.
Asking the general public to send nominations and recommendations for Padma awards, the ministry said they can be filed online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar portal - https://awards.Gov.In.
“This portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India," the home ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India," the home ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Instituted in 1954, the three Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are among India's highest civilian awards. The latest batch of these honours will be given on Republic Day 2023.
Instituted in 1954, the three Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are among India's highest civilian awards. The latest batch of these honours will be given on Republic Day 2023.
The portal, www.awards.gov.in, is currently open for accepting nominations for the National Gopal Ratna Award, National Award for Senior Citizens, National Award for Individual Excellence 2021 and 2022, National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021 and 2022, National CSR Awards, Nari Shakti Puruskar, Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and Jeevan Raksha Padak along with Padma Awards.
The portal, www.awards.gov.in, is currently open for accepting nominations for the National Gopal Ratna Award, National Award for Senior Citizens, National Award for Individual Excellence 2021 and 2022, National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021 and 2022, National CSR Awards, Nari Shakti Puruskar, Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and Jeevan Raksha Padak along with Padma Awards.
The Padma awards seek to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and is given for exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.
The Padma awards seek to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and is given for exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards.
All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards.