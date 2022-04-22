An Air India flight was delayed by over an hour as a rat was found in the plane before take-off on Thursday. The flight was schedule to take off from Srinagar airport at 2:15 pm but there was an hour delay. The flight finally took off at 3:20 pm.

"Air India AI-822 flight from Srinagar to Jammu was delayed due to rat found in the aircraft, the flight was reported delayed," the airport official told ANI.

Last year ANI reported in May a bat was found mid-air on an Air India flight. The Air India flight to Newark (EWR) took off from Delhi's IGI Airport as per schedule but the bat was seen after the plane was in the air for about 30 minutes. The Flight Captain decided to take the aircraft back to the original base (Delhi). Wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat from the cabin.

Air India spokesperson refused to comment on the issue of a rat being found on the flight.'