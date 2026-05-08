Rat poison, not watermelon? Forensic report finds zinc phosphide in Mumbai family death case

Nearly two weeks after the mysterious deaths of four members of a family in south Mumbai triggered panic and speculation around contaminated watermelons, police officials on Thursday said forensic findings point towards rat poison as the likely cause.

According to investigators, a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) detected traces of zinc phosphide — a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison — in samples collected from the deceased family members, news agency PTI reported.

The victims were identified as Abdulla Dokadia (44), his wife Nasrin (35), and their daughters Aayesha (16) and Zaineb (13), residents of the Pydhonie area in south Mumbai.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was found in the Mumbai family's system that caused their deaths? ⌵ Forensic findings detected traces of zinc phosphide, a chemical commonly used in rat poison, in the viscera samples of all four deceased family members. The watermelon sample also tested positive for zinc phosphide. 2 How did the Mumbai family likely ingest zinc phosphide? ⌵ The family consumed watermelon pieces around 1 am after hosting relatives. Hours later, they developed severe vomiting and diarrhea, leading to their deaths. While watermelon tested positive for zinc phosphide, how it entered the food remains unclear. 3 What is zinc phosphide and why is it dangerous? ⌵ Zinc phosphide is a highly toxic chemical widely used as a rodenticide to kill rats and mice. It is considered extremely toxic and can cause severe illness or death if ingested. 4 Did the Mumbai family deaths cause panic in fruit markets? ⌵ Yes, early reports linking the deaths to watermelon consumption caused widespread concern and panic in Mumbai's fruit markets. Wholesale demand dropped significantly, leading to reduced prices and customers returning purchased watermelons. 5 Can food contaminated with rodenticides like zinc phosphide cause illness? ⌵ Yes, consuming food contaminated with rodenticides like zinc phosphide can lead to severe illness, including symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, as seen in the Mumbai family case. The Forensic Science Laboratory detected zinc phosphide in both the family's samples and a watermelon.

Forensic Report Detects Zinc Phosphide

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe told PTI that forensic experts found zinc phosphide in the viscera samples, including liver, kidney, spleen, stomach contents, bile and abdominal fat of all four victims.

“The watermelon sample also tested positive for zinc phosphide, while all other food items were negative. The report will be studied in depth. We will consult forensic doctors. Further probe in the case is underway,” the DCP said.

Zinc phosphide is widely used as a rodenticide to kill rats and mice and is considered extremely toxic.

Police officials, however, said several questions in the case remain unanswered and investigators are still trying to determine how the chemical entered the food consumed by the family.

Probe Continues Into How Poison Was Consumed

Another police official said the exact circumstances under which the poison was consumed are still unclear.

“The forensic experts who examined the viscera of deceased Abdulla Dokadia, Nasrin (35), Aayesha (16) and Zaineb (13) found traces of zinc phosphide. It is, however, unclear whether the rat poison was consumed accidentally (or on purpose). So far, we have found no strong reason why the whole family would take such an extreme step,” the official said.

The investigation is being carried out by the JJ Marg police station, which has already recorded statements from relatives and neighbours.

Officials said further forensic consultations are expected before any final conclusions are drawn.

Family Fell Ill After Late-Night Meal

According to police, the Dokadia family had hosted relatives at their residence in Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road on the night of April 25.

Hours after the guests left, Abdulla Dokadia, his wife and their two daughters reportedly consumed pieces of watermelon at around 1 am.

In the early hours of April 26, all four developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea. They were initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital, where they later died during treatment.

The deaths sparked widespread concern across Mumbai after early reports linked the incident to watermelon consumption.

Rumours Trigger Panic In Fruit Markets Soon after news of the deaths surfaced, rumours and unverified social media claims led to panic among consumers, significantly affecting watermelon sales in Mumbai.

According to Indian Express report, wholesale demand for watermelons dropped sharply, with traders forced to sell the fruit at drastically reduced prices.

Some reports said watermelons were being sold for as low as ₹5 to ₹7 per kilogram in wholesale markets, compared to the usual ₹10 to ₹35 range. Retail prices in Mumbai typically vary between ₹30 and ₹100 per kilogram.

Vendors at Crawford Market told the media outlet that several customers even returned watermelons they had already purchased after social media posts fuelled fears about possible contamination.

FDA Collected Multiple Food Samples Following the incident, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected samples of various food items from the family’s residence, including biryani, watermelon, stored drinking water, rice, chicken, dates and spices.

According to reports, the viscera samples of all four victims were also sent for chemical analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Doctors and medical experts had earlier cautioned against spreading misinformation, saying claims circulating online about watermelons being inherently unsafe had no scientific basis.