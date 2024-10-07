Ratan Tata ‘rushed’ to Mumbai hospital, Tata Sons ex-chairman says ‘my age, medical conditions…’

Ratan Tata, former chairperson of the Tata Group, was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Mid Day reported. Tata Sons ex-chairman on Monday said that he is currently undergoing medical check-ups, considering his age and related medical conditions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Tata Sons ex-chairman said, “I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions.”