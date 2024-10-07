Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Ratan Tata ‘rushed’ to Mumbai hospital, Tata Sons ex-chairman says ‘my age, medical conditions…’
BREAKING NEWS

Ratan Tata ‘rushed’ to Mumbai hospital, Tata Sons ex-chairman says ‘my age, medical conditions…’

Livemint

Ratan Tata, former chairperson of the Tata Group, was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Mid Day reported.

Ratan Tata, the noted industrialist and philanthropist, on Monday said that he is currently undergoing medical check-ups due to his age and related medical conditions.

Ratan Tata, former chairperson of the Tata Group, was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Mid Day reported. Tata Sons ex-chairman on Monday said that he is currently undergoing medical check-ups, considering his age and related medical conditions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Tata Sons ex-chairman said, “I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions."

The noted industrialist and philanthropist further informed that there is no cause for concern. He said, "I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation."

