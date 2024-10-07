Ratan Tata, former chairperson of the Tata Group, was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Mid Day reported.

Ratan Tata, former chairperson of the Tata Group, was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Mid Day reported. Tata Sons ex-chairman on Monday said that he is currently undergoing medical check-ups, considering his age and related medical conditions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Tata Sons ex-chairman said, “I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions."