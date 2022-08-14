Ratan Tata & Anand Mahindra receive Indian flag under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, industrialists Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra received Tiranga by India Post office representatives. Playing a key role in the campaign, Indian Post office is personally presenting flags to celebrities and other people at public places
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Under the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Indian Post office presented Indian flags to business tycoons Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Under the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Indian Post office presented Indian flags to business tycoons Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra on Friday.
With an aim to bring the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to every household, the campaign was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 July. Azadi ka Mahotsav is the Indian government's flagship initiative to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence and the glorious achievements, events and incidents that happened in India's history.
With an aim to bring the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to every household, the campaign was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 July. Azadi ka Mahotsav is the Indian government's flagship initiative to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence and the glorious achievements, events and incidents that happened in India's history.
Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign, government aims to plant around 20 crore flags atop houses between 13 August and 15 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign, government aims to plant around 20 crore flags atop houses between 13 August and 15 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 84 year old industrialist Ratan Tata received the tricolour from Postmaster General, Swati Pandey under the campaign.
The 84 year old industrialist Ratan Tata received the tricolour from Postmaster General, Swati Pandey under the campaign.
Along with Ratan Tata, Postmaster General, Swati Pandey personally visited the 64 year old Anand Mahindra to present the national flag to him ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.
Along with Ratan Tata, Postmaster General, Swati Pandey personally visited the 64 year old Anand Mahindra to present the national flag to him ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.
Along with the two business tycoons, several other public celebrities like actor, director, sports persons, politicians, etc have been personally approached by the Post Office to presented them with the tricolour. So far, Indian Post Office has utilised its vast network has sold more than 1 crore flags within a span of 10 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Along with the two business tycoons, several other public celebrities like actor, director, sports persons, politicians, etc have been personally approached by the Post Office to presented them with the tricolour. So far, Indian Post Office has utilised its vast network has sold more than 1 crore flags within a span of 10 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is worth noting that after the initiation of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the sale of Indian flags has been constantly on rise. The government has also asked people to share their photos with the Tiranga on their social media accounts and on the website:https://harghartiranga.com. The campaign is an attempt to enhance citizen participation in government initiatives and programs to add up to significant national gains.
It is worth noting that after the initiation of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the sale of Indian flags has been constantly on rise. The government has also asked people to share their photos with the Tiranga on their social media accounts and on the website:https://harghartiranga.com. The campaign is an attempt to enhance citizen participation in government initiatives and programs to add up to significant national gains.