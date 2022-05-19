Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano car without bodyguard | Watch video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ratan Tata's simple act of humility has won the hearts of the internet with people calling him 'Legend'
The Tata Trusts Chairman is seen arriving at Taj Hotel in Mumbai in a Tata Nano car without the security guards
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ratan Tata is truly a person who is one of a kind. Although being the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries, he is known as one of the most humble businessmen to have ever lived. And now the industrialist's simple act of humility has won the hearts of the internet with people calling him 'Legend'.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ratan Tata is truly a person who is one of a kind. Although being the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries, he is known as one of the most humble businessmen to have ever lived. And now the industrialist's simple act of humility has won the hearts of the internet with people calling him 'Legend'.
A video has gone viral in which the Tata Trusts Chairman is seen arriving at Taj Hotel in Mumbai in a Tata Nano car without the security guards. The billionaire who can afford any luxury car, chose to commute in a ₹1 lakh car that his company designed in 2008 to fulfill the dreams of Indians of owning a car.
A video has gone viral in which the Tata Trusts Chairman is seen arriving at Taj Hotel in Mumbai in a Tata Nano car without the security guards. The billionaire who can afford any luxury car, chose to commute in a ₹1 lakh car that his company designed in 2008 to fulfill the dreams of Indians of owning a car.
The video was shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani with caption, “The legend himself snapped by our follower Baba Khan today outside the entrance of Taj Hotel. Baba says he was amazed by his simplicity as he had no body guards just hotel staff who escorted him in his small Tata Nano".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The video was shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani with caption, “The legend himself snapped by our follower Baba Khan today outside the entrance of Taj Hotel. Baba says he was amazed by his simplicity as he had no body guards just hotel staff who escorted him in his small Tata Nano".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Several users have expressed their respect for Ratan Tata after watching the video. For instance, one user called him 'Legend'.
Several users have expressed their respect for Ratan Tata after watching the video. For instance, one user called him 'Legend'.
"So simple and humble', read one of the comments.
"So simple and humble', read one of the comments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last week, Ratan Tata penned an emotional note about what Nano means to him. Sharing an image of the launch event of Tata Nano, he wrote, "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it taught me to doodle when I was free. At first, we were trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano was always meant for all our people".
Last week, Ratan Tata penned an emotional note about what Nano means to him. Sharing an image of the launch event of Tata Nano, he wrote, "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it taught me to doodle when I was free. At first, we were trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano was always meant for all our people".
Nano, which was unveiled in January 2008 at the Auto Expo with much expectations of being the people's car, could not live up to the billing. The car was launched in the market in March 2009 with an initial price of close to ₹1 lakh for the basic model but due to issues of dwindling sales, Tata Motors halted its production in 2018.
Nano, which was unveiled in January 2008 at the Auto Expo with much expectations of being the people's car, could not live up to the billing. The car was launched in the market in March 2009 with an initial price of close to ₹1 lakh for the basic model but due to issues of dwindling sales, Tata Motors halted its production in 2018.