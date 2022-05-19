Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano car without bodyguard | Watch video

Last week, Ratan Tata penned an emotional note about what Nano means to him. Sharing an image of the launch event of Tata Nano, he wrote, "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it taught me to doodle when I was free. At first, we were trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano was always meant for all our people".