Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Ratan Tata calls for stopping online hate, bullying
Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of the Tata group, said he believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down

Ratan Tata calls for stopping online hate, bullying

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST PTI

This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements, Ratan Tata said

NEW DELHI : Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday called for stopping online hatred and bullying and instead supporting each other in what has been a "year full of challenges" for everyone.

"This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements," the chairman Emeritus of the Tata group said.

"I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down," he added.

Urging for more sensitivity towards each other, he reiterated the need for "more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today."

Tata said while his "presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying."

