Ratan Tata - Cyrus Mistry row: Here’s a look back at feud between two industrialists

The prolonged and contentious six-year conflict within one of the nation's most esteemed conglomerates has captured significant media attention, with the intensity of the situation escalating as it transitioned from boardroom disputes to legal tribunals, ultimately reaching the Supreme Court.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Oct 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (left) and chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Photo: PTI
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (left) and chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Photo: PTI

Renowned industrialist, philanthropist, and visionary Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai on Thursday at the age of 86. His passing, which comes two years after the death of former group chairman Cyrus Mistry, marks the end of one of the few contentious chapters in the Tata Group's history.

The prolonged and contentious six-year conflict within one of the nation's most esteemed conglomerates has captured significant media attention, with the intensity of the situation escalating as it transitioned from boardroom disputes to legal tribunals, ultimately reaching the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Who is Noel Tata? Meet the likely successor of Ratan Tata at Tata Trusts

What was the feud about between Cyrus Mistry and Ratan Tata?

Cyrus Mistry was affiliated with Shapoorji Pallonji & Co., which has been the largest stakeholder in the Tata Group for three generations. Following the death of his father in 2006, Mistry, as the largest shareholder, secured a position on the Tata board.

Despite Ratan Tata's personal endorsement of Mistry's appointment, differences soon emerged. In October 2016, Mistry was unexpectedly removed from his position after a board vote. He contested his dismissal, alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders by the board. Initially hesitant to respond, the Tata Group later accused Mistry of mismanagement and underperformance.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Mistry's petition, prompting him to appeal to the Appellate Tribunal of NCLT.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) found that Cyrus Mistry was removed from his position as chairman of Tata Sons because the board and its majority shareholders had "lost confidence" in him. This loss of confidence was particularly attributed to Mistry’s actions, which included disclosing sensitive information to the Income Tax department, leaking details to the media, and making public statements against the company and its board members.

In 2018, however, the Appellate Tribunal ruled in favor of Mistry, reinstating him as executive chairman and declaring his removal illegal. Tata Sons subsequently filed a petition with the Supreme Court.

Also Read | India bids adieu to Ratan Tata: A legend of integrity and global impact

On March 26, 2021, the Supreme Court upheld Mistry's removal. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde concluded that there was no evidence of oppression or mismanagement against him at Tata Sons. In May 2022, the Supreme Court also dismissed a petition from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group challenging its earlier ruling.

Mukund Rajan, who managed the Tata brand under Mistry, expressed his disappointment regarding how their relationship deteriorated.

Cyrus Mistry tragically passed away in September 2022 due to a severe car accident on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRatan Tata - Cyrus Mistry row: Here’s a look back at feud between two industrialists

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.