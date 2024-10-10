Ratan Tata Death: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao pay last respects, Bollywood mourns demise of ‘national icon’

Hundreds paid tribute to Ratan Tata on Thursday as Mumbai declared a day of mourning ahead of his funeral. The mourners also included Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao.

“It is a sad day for the country. The contribution of Ratan Tata to the country is priceless. We will all miss him a lot,” said actor Aamir Khan.

“It is a sad day today. He was a very good person. It is really sad that he is no more. He has done a lot for the country,” added director-screenwriter Kiran Rao who visited NCPA alongside the actor.

The mortal remains of the veteran industrialist are being kept till 4 pm on the lawn of the National Centre for Performing Arts in south Mumbai. His last rites will be performed with full state honours in Worli later on Thursday night.

A lengthy list of people from the film industry also paid tribute to the industrialist through social media.

“A great legendary icon who put India on the global map with his vision and passion .. The man who inspired thousands of industrialists.. The man who created lakhs and lakhs of jobs for many generations .. The man who was loved and respected by all .. My deepest salutations to him. I will forever cherish every moment spent with this great soul .. a true son of India is no more. .. Rest in peace Ratan Tata,” wrote veteran actor Rajinikanth.