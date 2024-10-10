Ratan Tata death: From Mukesh Ambani to Harsh Goenka, top businessmen pay tribute to veteran industrialist - check list

Tata Group’s chairman, emeritus, Ratan Tata, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86. The veteran industrialist, who had received Padma Vibhushan passed away at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His death was confirmed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. Ratan Tata's mortal remains were taken to National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai, at 10:30 am for the public to pay tribute.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani- Mukesh Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and his wife Nita Ambani paid their last tributes to the veteran industrialist. Kumar Mangalam Birla : Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla was present at NCPA grounds to pay tribute.

3. Harsh Goenka- RPG Group Chairman paid his tribute to the business tycoon.

"On the demise of Ratan Tata, chairperson of the RPG Group, Harsh Goenka says, “It's a big loss for India. We all are feeling alone. He has left such footprints and ideals that we will follow... He should get Bharat Ratna, there is no other person more deserving than him in the world,” Goenka said.