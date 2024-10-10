Ratan Tata death news: Maharashtra, Jharkhand announce one-day state mourning

Ratan Tata death news: Following Ratan Tata's death at 83, Maharashtra and Jharkhand have announced one-day state mourning. The industrialist died at Candy Breach Hospital in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata death: Several states, including Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, have announced one-day state mourning on Thursday to mourn the demise of Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 last night.

The iconic industrialist, who redefined the Tata Group and steered its international presence, was admitted to Candy Breach Hospital Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the national tricolour on government offices in the state will be flown at half-mast on Thursday, as a mark of respect to the departed soul. In addition, there will be no entertainment events, the Maharashtra government announced, according to a PTI report.

The Tata Chairman's mortal remains would be taken to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai, where the public can pay their last respects from 10:30 am to 3:30pm.

‘Recognition to backward state’ Noting how Ratan Tata gave the recognition to a 'backward state', Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also announced one-day mourning for the veteran industrialist's death.

"A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand," Soren announced in a post on X.