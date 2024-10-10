Ratan Tata's funeral was performed with full state honour at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai earlier today after the veteran industrialist passed away on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related illnesses. On October 10, Dr. Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of Indian National Congress (INC) took to the microblogging platform ‘X’, and said that as part of funeral rites, a Hindu priest, a Muslim imam, a Sikh guru, and a Christian priest stood in respect behind Ratan Tata's mortal remains.

