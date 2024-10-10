Hello User
Ratan Tata funeral: Hindu & Christian priest, Muslim imam, Sikh guru pay respect behind mortal remains

Ratan Tata Death News Latest Updates: Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's funeral was performed with full state honour at Worli crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday,

Ratan Tata's funeral was performed with full state honour at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai earlier today after the veteran industrialist passed away on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related illnesses. On October 10, Dr. Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of Indian National Congress (INC) took to the microblogging platform ‘X’, and said that as part of funeral rites, a Hindu priest, a Muslim imam, a Sikh guru, and a Christian priest stood in respect behind Ratan Tata's mortal remains.

‘Even after his passing, Ratan Tata continues to embody the true essence of being Indian. At his funeral, a Hindu priest, a Muslim imam, a Sikh guru, and a Christian priest all stood in respect behind his mortal remains. It’s a powerful image of unity that BJP’s blind followers may not appreciate," Dr. Shama Mohamed said in post on ’X', formerly Twitter.

