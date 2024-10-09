Ratan Tata in critical condition at Mumbai hospital: Report

Ratan Tata is reportedly in critical condition at a Mumbai hospital. The development comes just two days after the 86-year-old had assured public about his health, stating that ongoing check-ups for age-related issues are routine.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is reportedly in critical condition at a Mumbai hospital.
Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is reportedly in critical condition at a Mumbai hospital.(ANI )

Ratan Tata, Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, is reportedly in critical condition at a Mumbai hospital.

Ratan Tata is in intensive care at a Mumbai hospital, reported Reuters on Wednesday quoting two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

On October 7, in a social media post, the 86-year-old dismissed health concerns as ‘rumours’ and informed his followers and fans that there was no cause for concern and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

‘Unfounded Rumours, I am Fine’

"I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions," he asserted in a post on X.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

In his post, Tata said, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."

Tata was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday following a drop in blood pressure.

About Ratan Tata

Tata took over as the Chairman of Tata Sons in March 1991 and retired on December 28, 2012. During his tenure, the Tata Group's revenues grew manifold, totalling USD 100.09 billion in 2011-12 from a turnover of a mere 10,000 crore in 1991.

He led the group into some notable acquisitions, starting from Tetley by Tata Tea for USD 450 million in 2000, to steelmaker Corus by Tata Steel in 2007 for GBP 6.2 billion and the landmark Jaguar LandRover in 2008 for USD 2.3 billion by Tata Motors.

As a result of the acquisitions, over half of the salt-to-software group's revenues were derived from outside the country.

After his retirement, Tata faced boardroom battle with his successor Cyrus Mistry, who was sacked as Chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016.

He returned as Interim Chairman of the group after Mistry was removed and handed over the baton of the group to N Chandrasekaran in January 2017 and moved to his role of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 06:55 PM IST
