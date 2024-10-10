Ratan Tata last rites: Tight security arrangements for last rites of veteran industrialist | Watch

  • Ratan Tata's remains were taken to Worli Crematorium for last rites after public tributes at NCPA.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated10 Oct 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Ratan Tata last rites: Security arrangements for business tycoon's last rites.
Ratan Tata last rites: Security arrangements for business tycoon’s last rites.(REUTERS)

The mortal remains of business tycoon Ratan Tata have been taken to the Worli Crematorium for last rites from Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) after the public paid respects to him. Tight security arrangements have been made for the last rites of the veteran industrialist. 

 The final rites of the veteran industrialist will be carried out with full state honours.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the veteran industrialist would be accorded a state funeral.

His mortal remains were taken amid tight security, and cremation was performed with the 21-gun salute as per the state funeral procedure.

Earlier, several people had gathered at NCPA, outside his home and Worli Crematorium, to pay respects to the veteran industrialist.

Several leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders present for the last rites to pay homage to the veteran industrialist.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Ratan Tata on X.

“Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah wrote.

“Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity. As an industrialist respected across the world, he steered Tata Group into global prominence. His life & commitment to the nation stand as a pole star in India's industrial landscape,” he added.

Amit Shah also appreciated Ratan Tata's leadership and his contribution to the society.

“He led the Tata group with clean corporate governance, adhering to the rules, and made efforts to build a better society through the Tata Trusts. Ratan Tata Ji's legacy will continue to guide those who lead the industrial sector of the country for a long time to come,” Shah wrote on X.

 

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Ratan Tata last rites: Tight security arrangements for last rites of veteran industrialist | Watch

