Ratan Tata Passes Away: People from all walks of life on Wednesday mourned the demise of national icon Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at a Mumbai hospital. He was 86. For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital.

Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, among others expressed sadness over the demise of a veteran industrialist.

Here's what politicians said Extraordinary human being: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata and described him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge "In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership. He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building. Our condolences to his loved ones and admirers."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi “Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh "He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee “Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons. The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society. My condolences to all his family members and colleagues."

Union Minister Amit Shah “Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Thiru. #RatanTata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion. His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives. India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss."

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, an industry legend and a true national icon. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India's growth will inspire generations to come."