Ratan Tata's recently opened will has raised eyebrows as a non-family, but close associate has gained ₹500 crore inheritance from the late, beloved industrialist, according to a report by the Economics Times.

Mohini Mohan Datta, who hails from Jamshedpur and was the co-owner of Stallion travel agency, which later became a part of Taj Services, was not known by many, but close to Ratan Tata. He has been bequeathed over ₹500 crore in residual assets, as per the report.

What Does Ratan Tata's Will Say? As per Ratan Tata's will, a third of the business titan's residual assets are left to Dutta, which may well exceed ₹500 crore in value, the ET report noted.

The will is likely to be distributed only after undergoing probate and being certified by the High Court, the report added. The process is likely to take six months at least, experts told the paper.

What Could Be Part of The Endowment? Before his demise, Ratan Tata set up the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation to distribute the inheritances. The former Chairman Emeritus' wealth included a direct 0.83 per cent stake in Tata Sons, which the report estimated to be around ₹8,000 crore; stake in various start-ups, investments including ₹186 crore in RNT Associates — his personal investment company, expensive art work including paintings, and luxury assets such as Maserati cars, it added.

Ratan Tata's total net worth is yet unclear as valuation at current market value is not yet completed, as per the report.