Ratan Tata passes away: ‘His legacy remains in posterity’, says Uday Kotak

“Ratan Tata: the man who made India proud. His legacy remains in posterity. May his soul rest in peace,” Kotak said on social media platform X.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 01:57 AM IST
Uday Kotak, chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Uday Kotak, chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.(Bloomberg)

Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, expressed his grief over the passing of the renowned industrialist and national icon Ratan Tata. In a social media post, Kotak said that Ratan Tata's legacy will remain in posterity.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group for more than 50 years, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9 after a prolonged battle with age-related illnesses. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, announced his death in a media statement.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation...On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed." N Chandrasekaran said.

On Monday, Ratan Tata addressed rumors about his health in a social media post. He explained that he is undergoing medical check-ups due to his age and associated health conditions. "There is no reason for concern. I am in good spirits and kindly ask the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation."

Other business leaders also express condolences

Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and several others have also expressed their condolences on social media platforms over Ratan Tata's demise.

"I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.

India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.

Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.

With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community," said Anand Mahindra in a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.

At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied.

Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good.

With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991.

On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group.

Ratan, you will always remain in my heart."

 

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 01:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRatan Tata passes away: ‘His legacy remains in posterity’, says Uday Kotak

