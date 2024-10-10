Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the death of Ratan Tata.
For the last few days, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was extremely pained by his passing away of Ratan Tata and termed him a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.
Modi said Tata provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses, Tata Group, and at the same time his contribution went far beyond the boardroom.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said that he was unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. “India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position."
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that it is a very sad day for India and India Inc.
"Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.
At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied.
Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good.
With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991.
On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group.
Ratan, you will always remain in my heart."
Here is what PM Modi said:
Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.
One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few.
My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.
Live Updates | Ratan Tata passes away: India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away, says Gautam Adani.
Ratan Tata Passes Away: It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.
For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.
Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction.
On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.
His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.
