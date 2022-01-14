Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, one of India’s best-known industrialists and philanthropists, shared a valuable picture that has gone viral on social media. The 84-year-old shared a picture with the iconic guitarist from the American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses, Slash. Tata shared this rare picture with Slash on Twitter today, recalling his meeting with Slash in Los Angeles. Tata wrote, "The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash".

The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash 🎸

Clicked by Brian Allan pic.twitter.com/BUeKZ1zkWl — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) January 14, 2022

The post has been liked by 22,000 users so far. It has also received over 1,420 retweets and 208 comments. His fans are delighted to see Tata with the iconic guitarist. One user wrote, "Two Superstars from two different fields.....".

Two Superstars from two different fields..... — Fanindra Satyapal (@fanindrasatya79) January 14, 2022

Another wrote, "This is so so so so cool! Two Legends in one frame!".

This is so so so so cool! Two Legends in one frame! ❤️ — Vin Nair (@vinsinners) January 14, 2022

Slash, 56, had left Guns N' Roses in 1996 and co-founded the supergroup Velvet Revolver, which re-established him as a mainstream performer in the mid to late 2000s. Slash has released four solo albums: Slash (2010), Apocalyptic Love (2012), World on Fire (2014) and Living the Dream (2018). He returned to Guns N' Roses in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ratan Tata's biography is set to come by the end of this year. Last week, publishing firm HarperCollins announced that it has acquired rights to publish the authorised biography of Ratan Tata. The book titled "Ratan N. Tata: The Authorized Biography" by Dr Thomas Mathew will be published globally by HarperCollins in all formats in November 2022.

"Ratan Tata turned the Tata conglomerate into a global colossus, daring to acquire the marquee brands of Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel, among others. Today, the group is India’s most valuable brand and amongst the most respected worldwide, with a market capitalization of over $250 billion that employs over 750,000 people – who make cars, blend tea, write software, among much else – across 100 countries.

"During his momentous tenure, Ratan Tata transformed the Tata Group from a collection of disparate companies into a unified powerhouse," said HarperCollins India in a statement.

The publisher said this biography "is the only comprehensive, definitive and authorized account of Mr Tata’s life and times, his struggles and his important contributions to contemporary India".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.