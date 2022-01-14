Ratan Tata poses with Guns N' Roses Slash; Netizens say '2 legends in 1 frame'

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, one of India’s best-known industrialists and philanthropists, shared a valuable picture that has gone viral on social media. The 84-year-old shared a picture with the iconic guitarist from the American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses, Slash. Tata shared this rare picture with Slash on Twitter today, recalling his meeting with Slash in Los Angeles. Tata wrote, "The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash".

