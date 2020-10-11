Ratan Tata's school yearbook from 1955 describes him as 'quite Americanized'

Ratan Tata , the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, usually stays away from the public sphere. However, last year the business tycoon started sharing memories on his official Instagram account. One recent post has garnered much attention. The business man shared a snippet of his school days in Riverdale Country School from the year 1955.

Tata did not only share a couple of images from his school days but also gave us a peek at what he was like in those days through a writing in his yearbook.

The yearbook claimed that Ratan Tata, though having been staying there for just a year and a half, had become quite Americanized. The statement read, “Ratan Tata comes to us from India. Easy to get along with, he has made many friends, and although he has been here only a year and a half, he has become quite Americanized." It further describes his attire, “His Khaki pants, not forgetting his yellow shirt, have become the centre of much discussion."

The yearbook also mentioned his aspirations at the time. It claimed that Ratan hoped to become an engineer. It also stated that even Ratan’s Physics teachers were surprised by his knowledge of engineering principles.

In terms of extra-curricular activities, Ratan Tata had played baseball for the J.V. Team. He also wrote for the Review and was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club where he spoke about India. According to the yearbook page, Ratan Tata believed that Riverdale Country was a much tougher school despite six fewer courses. Ratan was further described as a ‘charming and unassuming’ character.

Tata also shared an image of himself in the yearbook as well as a black and white image of him with two of his friends at Riverdale Country school, Lou and Rudy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.