The yearbook claimed that Ratan Tata, though having been staying there for just a year and a half, had become quite Americanized. The statement read, “Ratan Tata comes to us from India. Easy to get along with, he has made many friends, and although he has been here only a year and a half, he has become quite Americanized." It further describes his attire, “His Khaki pants, not forgetting his yellow shirt, have become the centre of much discussion."