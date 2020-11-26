Twelve years ago, Mumbai witnessed a gruesome attack on 26/11 that lasted for four days, leaving 166 people dead and over 300 injured.

Industrialist Ratan Tata remembered the ghastly attack and said in a post from his social media accounts that the "wanton destruction that took place will never be forgotten." The Tata Sons' chairman emeritus also shared a painting of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace in his post that said, "We remember."

Along with a painting of the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, Ratan Tata paid tribute to the martyrs and the people who died during the terror attack in the city.

See Ratan Tata's post here

"The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead," Ratan Tata wrote in his post.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

On 26 November, 2008, 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan attacked India's commercial capital Mumbai, striking at simultaneously locations.

The deadly attack took place in several crowded locations in Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Taj Mahal Palace, Tower Hotel, a Jewish cultural centre - Chabad House at Nariman Point, Leopold Cafe and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the main railway station and Cama Hospital.

The gruesome co-ordinated shooting and bombing lasted for four days.

Nine terrorists were killed during the terror attack. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and executed in November 2012.

