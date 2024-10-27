Ratan Tata had second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry’s suitability, felt Noel needed more exposure, reveals new book

Ratan Tata started to have second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry's “suitability” by the end of the first year of his apprenticeship under him to give insights and hands-on experience on how to run the group before Mistry took over the position from Tata, according to a book authored by Thomas Mathew titled Ratan Tata A Life, reported the news agency PTI.

Mathew's book, a biography of the late veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, claimed that Tata “suffered more” than Mistry “in a way” from the decision to sack his successor as Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016, according to the agency report.

Mistry was chosen to succeed Ratan Tata in 2011, who stepped down as the Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012. Cyrus Mistry was the Chairman designate before he took over as Chairman of Tata Sons after his retirement, as per the report.