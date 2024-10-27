Ratan Tata had second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry’s suitability, felt Noel needed more exposure, reveals new book

Ratan Tata started to have second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry's 'suitability' by the end of the first year of his apprenticeship under him to give insights and hands-on experience on how to run the group, reported PTI quoting a new book on the life of Ratan Tata.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata
Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata(PTI)

Ratan Tata started to have second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry's “suitability” by the end of the first year of his apprenticeship under him to give insights and hands-on experience on how to run the group before Mistry took over the position from Tata, according to a book authored by Thomas Mathew titled Ratan Tata A Life, reported the news agency PTI. 

Mathew's book, a biography of the late veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, claimed that Tata “suffered more” than Mistry “in a way” from the decision to sack his successor as Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016, according to the agency report. 

Mistry was chosen to succeed Ratan Tata in 2011, who stepped down as the Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012. Cyrus Mistry was the Chairman designate before he took over as Chairman of Tata Sons after his retirement, as per the report. 

Ratan Tata approved the recommendation of Mistry from the selection panel while stating two observations. He wanted Mistry to “severe all relations” with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group by creating a separation that would be “legal and tenable”, to which Mistry was the managing director at that time, as per the report. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRatan Tata had second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry’s suitability, felt Noel needed more exposure, reveals new book

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.