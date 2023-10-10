Ratan Tata tops the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 with the most followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Industrialist Ratan Tata, 84, holds the distinction of being the most extensively followed entrepreneur on Indian social media, boasting 12.6 million X (formerly Twitter) followers, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2023.

As per the report, following closely is Anand Mahindra, with a substantial following of 10.8 million followers.

Hurun India and 360 ONE Wealth have jointly published the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. This marks the 12th annual compilation of the wealthiest individuals in India.

Ratan Tata stands out as the individual with the largest number of followers among all others on the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. His Twitter followers saw a notable increase of 800,000 over the course of one year.

Meanwhile, the report further stated that Mukesh Ambani has regained his position as the wealthiest individual in India, surpassing Gautam Adani. Ambani's wealth has seen a remarkable increase, reaching nearly ₹8,08,700 crore during this period.

The list ranks Shiv Nadar in the fourth position with a wealth of ₹2,28,900 crore, followed by Gopichand Hinduja and his family at ₹1,76,500 crore. Dilip Shanghvi holds the sixth position with a wealth of ₹1,64,300 crore.

