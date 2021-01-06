Mumbai-based industrialist Ratan Tata travelled to Pune to meet an ailing former employee on Monday. Soon after his visit, the 83-year-old trended all over the internet after a photo of him interacting with the employee went viral.

The business tycoon was informed that the employee has not been keeping well since the past two years. Hence, he decided to visit him at his residence in the Friends Society in Pune.

Yogesh Desai, an acquaintance of the employee in question, shared the story in a post on LinkedIn and social media users are full of praise for Ratan Tata.

"Sir Ratan Tata (83) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India, visited the Friends Society in Pune to meet his ex-employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years. This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is a lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything. All that matters is being a great human being. Hats off, Sir!! I bow my head in respect," Yogesh Desai said in his post on LinkedIn, describing him as a "living legend" and the "greatest businessman alive in India."

Check the full post here:

In the comments section, Desai wrote that he is not the former employee Tata came to visit. "He came to meet his employee at my Friends housing complex," wrote Desai. "I have not met him. I have nothing to do other than put it on social media."

Since being shared online a day ago, the post has been flooded with comments from people praising Ratan Tata's compassionate gesture. The post has also garnered more than 1.9 lakh reactions and over 4,600 comments.

