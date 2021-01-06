"Sir Ratan Tata (83) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India, visited the Friends Society in Pune to meet his ex-employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years. This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is a lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything. All that matters is being a great human being. Hats off, Sir!! I bow my head in respect," Yogesh Desai said in his post on LinkedIn, describing him as a "living legend" and the "greatest businessman alive in India."