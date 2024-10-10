Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu bids farewell to his ‘dear lighthouse’: ‘Will spend rest of my life trying…’

In tribute to Ratan Tata, Maharashtra will observe a day of mourning on October 10, flying the flag at half-mast. His remains will be available for public viewing at NCPA. Tata, 86, died late Wednesday after a brief illness.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated10 Oct 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Ratan Tata with assistant Shantanu Naidu
Ratan Tata with assistant Shantanu Naidu(Shantanu Naidu)

Ratan Tata’s trusted assistant, Shantanu Naidu, penned a heartfelt note for his friend, his ‘dear lighthouse’, as the nation mourned the loss of the national icon on Thursday.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India's biggest conglomerates, passed away late on Wednesday night after a brief illness. He was 86.

Naidu, in a post on LinkedIn, shared a picture with Tata, and said he would now spend the rest of his life trying to fill in the void that the industrialist's passing away has created.

Also Read | Tata group under Ratan Tata: a timeline

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” the post read.

The unique friendship between Shantanu Naidu and Ratan Tata flourished through their mutual affection for animals. They first connected in 2014 after Naidu created reflective collars to safeguard stray dogs from nighttime traffic accidents. Ratan Tata took notice of his efforts and extended an invitation for Naidu to join his team.

Also Read | Ratan Tata family tree: Nusserwanji, Jamshetji to Maya Tata; see all members

Over the last 10 years, Shantanu Naidu became a close and trusted friend to Ratan Tata, who never married and had no children.

State mourning in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state to pay tributes to Ratan Tata.

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.

Also Read | Live Updates: Ratan Tata’s mortal remains to be taken to NCPA lawns at 10:30 am

There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRatan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu bids farewell to his ‘dear lighthouse’: ‘Will spend rest of my life trying…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.