Ratan Tata’s dog ‘Goa’ visits NCPA to pay last respects to business tycoon

Ratan Tata's closest companion, his dog—Goa—was brought to the NCPA to pay tribute to the man who brought him to Bombay House

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Ratan Tata's dog ‘Goa' visits NCPA to pay last respects to business tycoon
Ratan Tata’s dog ‘Goa’ visits NCPA to pay last respects to business tycoon

Among thousands of people, including business and political leaders, celebrities and students who gathered to pay their last respects to India’s greatest philanthropist and animal lover Ratan Tata at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), there was a special visitor—the closest companion of the business tycoon— Goa.

Ratan Tata's closest companion, his dog—Goa—was brought to the NCPA to pay tribute to the man who brought him to Bombay House.

Ratan Tata was known for his love for dogs, which was most evident in his public life.

Also Read | Who is Shantanu Naidu? All you need to know about Ratan Tata’s assistant

Once a homeless stray, Goa, quickly became part of Tata's life. Tata once shared the story on Instagram, revealing that he named the dog after the place where he was found.

Tata revealed on Instagram that once, he was in Goa when a stray dog started following him. He decided to adopt him and bring him to Mumbai. He named him 'Goa' and gave him shelter at the Bombay House in Mumbai along with other stray dogs.

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s last rites: Wrapped in Indian flag, mortal remains arrive at Worli

Taking to Instagram, Ratan Tata posted,” A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion .”

It is important to know that just like the iconic Taj Hotel, stray dogs are welcomed at the Bombay House - a historic building in the city which serves as the head office of the Tata Group.

Also Read | Why Ratan Tata left his job in US and returned to India. ‘I came back for…’

Tata had a deep love and compassion for dogs. He always advocated for the welfare of stray animals. He was passionate about the welfare of abandoned pets and ensuring their safety, particularly during the monsoon season, when stray dogs often seek shelter under cars.

His love for stray animals is evident from the fact that, among many of his projects, he had a vision for the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai (SAHM), a facility equipped with cutting-edge technology to care for animals. This initiative was close to his heart. With his efforts, a five-storey animal centre was opened that can house almost 200 patients.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRatan Tata’s dog ‘Goa’ visits NCPA to pay last respects to business tycoon

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.