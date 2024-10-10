Ratan Tata’s dog ‘Goa’ visits NCPA to pay last respects to business tycoon

Among thousands of people, including business and political leaders, celebrities and students who gathered to pay their last respects to India’s greatest philanthropist and animal lover Ratan Tata at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), there was a special visitor—the closest companion of the business tycoon— Goa.

Ratan Tata was known for his love for dogs, which was most evident in his public life.

Once a homeless stray, Goa, quickly became part of Tata's life. Tata once shared the story on Instagram, revealing that he named the dog after the place where he was found.

Tata revealed on Instagram that once, he was in Goa when a stray dog started following him. He decided to adopt him and bring him to Mumbai. He named him 'Goa' and gave him shelter at the Bombay House in Mumbai along with other stray dogs.

Taking to Instagram, Ratan Tata posted,” A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion .”

It is important to know that just like the iconic Taj Hotel, stray dogs are welcomed at the Bombay House - a historic building in the city which serves as the head office of the Tata Group.

Tata had a deep love and compassion for dogs. He always advocated for the welfare of stray animals. He was passionate about the welfare of abandoned pets and ensuring their safety, particularly during the monsoon season, when stray dogs often seek shelter under cars.