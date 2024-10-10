Ratan Tata’s last rites: Wrapped in Indian flag, mortal remains arrive at Worli Parsi Crematorium | Watch

  • Ratan Tata died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2024, 05:39 PM IST
People pay their respects to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, India, October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People pay their respects to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, India, October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

The Mumbai Police gave industry titan Ratan Tata a ceremonial guard of honour following his mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for final rites on Thursday evening, reported PTI. 

Apart from this, his mortal remains arrived at Worli Parsi Crematorium for state honours wrapped in the Indian flag.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the crematorium in central Mumbai.

Farewell, Ratan Tata: India's national icon cremated with full state honours

In the morning, Ratan Tata's mortal remains were kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for people to pay respects from 10.30 am to 3.55 pm. Following this, they were taken to the crematorium for last rites. A large crowd had gathered at the NCPA lawns to pay their last respects to the industry legend.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata’s demise:

Earlier on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to mourn the demise of Ratan Tata. He wrote, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to improving our society.”

Ratan Tata Death: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao pay last respects, Bollywood mourns

"One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare, to name a few," said PM Modi.

Expressing grief over Tata's demise, PM Modi added, “My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” added PM Modi.

State announces mourning:

The Maharashtra government has declared one day of mourning for Ratan Tata's demise, while the Gujarat government has declared one day of mourning on Thursday.

Apart from this, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and no government cultural or entertainment programme will be held on Thursday.

Ratan Tata death news: Maharashtra, Jharkhand announce one-day state mourning

Born on 28 December 1937 in Mumbai, Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust. He was also the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Later, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

With agency inputs.

With agency inputs.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRatan Tata’s last rites: Wrapped in Indian flag, mortal remains arrive at Worli Parsi Crematorium | Watch

