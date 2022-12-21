MPC member Dr. Ashima Goyal said, the withdrawal of accommodation was alright as long as the large liquidity surpluses and excessive rate cuts of pandemic times persisted. But durable liquidity seems to have contracted so much that the LAF system has not been able to compensate for liquidity shocks during the last two months. The call money rate has exceeded the repo rate for much of the time. It is time to move to a neutral stance, where movement can be data-based in any required direction, as new information affects forward projections.

