RBI's minutes of the meeting have been released on Wednesday for December 2022 monetary policy. The minutes discussed a series of risks on both the global and domestic front, while some MPC members also shed light on the need for change in monetary policy stance. RBI hinted that the battle for taming inflation is not over yet and that the central bank needs a decisive slowdown in inflation for policy change. However, the MPC also revealed that the rate hike impact is yet to be felt in the real economy.
RBI's minutes of the meeting have been released on Wednesday for December 2022 monetary policy. The minutes discussed a series of risks on both the global and domestic front, while some MPC members also shed light on the need for change in monetary policy stance. RBI hinted that the battle for taming inflation is not over yet and that the central bank needs a decisive slowdown in inflation for policy change. However, the MPC also revealed that the rate hike impact is yet to be felt in the real economy.
In December 2022 policy, RBI hiked the repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, however, maintained its withdrawal of accommodation stance.
In December 2022 policy, RBI hiked the repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, however, maintained its withdrawal of accommodation stance.
Here are 10 key takeaways from RBI's minutes:
Here are 10 key takeaways from RBI's minutes:
1. Need for monetary policy tightening:
1. Need for monetary policy tightening:
As per MPC member Dr. Shashanka Bhide, with overall domestic growth showing signs of resilience, the adverse global macroeconomic conditions require that the domestic inflation rate is at moderate levels, within the tolerance band of the inflation target on a sustained basis.
As per MPC member Dr. Shashanka Bhide, with overall domestic growth showing signs of resilience, the adverse global macroeconomic conditions require that the domestic inflation rate is at moderate levels, within the tolerance band of the inflation target on a sustained basis.
Bhide added, the persistence of core inflation at the upper limit of the tolerance band of the inflation target is of particular concern. Slippage on both growth and inflation objectives together would be a poor outcome.
Bhide added, the persistence of core inflation at the upper limit of the tolerance band of the inflation target is of particular concern. Slippage on both growth and inflation objectives together would be a poor outcome.
Keeping in view the need to achieve moderation in the inflationary pressures in a sustained manner, he added, continuing with the monetary policy tightening measures is necessary at this stage.
Keeping in view the need to achieve moderation in the inflationary pressures in a sustained manner, he added, continuing with the monetary policy tightening measures is necessary at this stage.
MPC member Dr. Ashima Goyal said, the withdrawal of accommodation was alright as long as the large liquidity surpluses and excessive rate cuts of pandemic times persisted. But durable liquidity seems to have contracted so much that the LAF system has not been able to compensate for liquidity shocks during the last two months. The call money rate has exceeded the repo rate for much of the time. It is time to move to a neutral stance, where movement can be data-based in any required direction, as new information affects forward projections.
MPC member Dr. Ashima Goyal said, the withdrawal of accommodation was alright as long as the large liquidity surpluses and excessive rate cuts of pandemic times persisted. But durable liquidity seems to have contracted so much that the LAF system has not been able to compensate for liquidity shocks during the last two months. The call money rate has exceeded the repo rate for much of the time. It is time to move to a neutral stance, where movement can be data-based in any required direction, as new information affects forward projections.
Goyal further added the LAF system has made much progress and should be able to prevent excessive short-term liquidity tightening. If shocks are too large adequate surplus should be created in durable liquidity. An inflation targeting regime itself provides the inflation anchor; the anchor is not money or liquidity supply.
Goyal further added the LAF system has made much progress and should be able to prevent excessive short-term liquidity tightening. If shocks are too large adequate surplus should be created in durable liquidity. An inflation targeting regime itself provides the inflation anchor; the anchor is not money or liquidity supply.
As per MPC member Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, ensuring monetary conditions and stance are appropriately calibrated to current growth-inflation dynamics is crucial as bank deposit and lending rates in real terms are much lower than pre-pandemic levels.
As per MPC member Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, ensuring monetary conditions and stance are appropriately calibrated to current growth-inflation dynamics is crucial as bank deposit and lending rates in real terms are much lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Ranjan added, overall, monetary policy geared towards price stability while taking into account output dynamics is the best guarantee to ensure lasting prosperity. Besides, in all probability, growth concerns globally and in India may assume primacy in 2023 as the global economy slows down on the back of tightening financial conditions even as global supply chains get restored and input cost pressures ease from current levels.
Ranjan added, overall, monetary policy geared towards price stability while taking into account output dynamics is the best guarantee to ensure lasting prosperity. Besides, in all probability, growth concerns globally and in India may assume primacy in 2023 as the global economy slows down on the back of tightening financial conditions even as global supply chains get restored and input cost pressures ease from current levels.
4. Rate hike impact is yet to be felt in the real economy:
4. Rate hike impact is yet to be felt in the real economy:
MPC member Prof. Jayanth R. Varma argued for a 'pause' in repo rate because monetary policy acts with lags, and it may take 3-4 quarters for the policy rate to be transmitted to the real economy, and the peak effect may take as long as 5-6 quarters.
MPC member Prof. Jayanth R. Varma argued for a 'pause' in repo rate because monetary policy acts with lags, and it may take 3-4 quarters for the policy rate to be transmitted to the real economy, and the peak effect may take as long as 5-6 quarters.
According to Varma, the MPC has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in about eight months. Accounting for the fact that in 2021 money market rates were close to the reverse repo rate (65 basis points below the repo rate), the full magnitude of monetary tightening would be 290 basis points. Much of the impact of this large front-loaded monetary policy action is yet to be felt in the real economy.
According to Varma, the MPC has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points in about eight months. Accounting for the fact that in 2021 money market rates were close to the reverse repo rate (65 basis points below the repo rate), the full magnitude of monetary tightening would be 290 basis points. Much of the impact of this large front-loaded monetary policy action is yet to be felt in the real economy.
Thereby, Varma believes that 6.25% itself very likely overshoots the repo rate needed to achieve price stability, and poses an unwarranted risk to economic growth. The majority of the MPC is saying that they intend to tighten even more by withdrawing accommodation. This stance would be even more damaging to the fragile growth outlook.
Thereby, Varma believes that 6.25% itself very likely overshoots the repo rate needed to achieve price stability, and poses an unwarranted risk to economic growth. The majority of the MPC is saying that they intend to tighten even more by withdrawing accommodation. This stance would be even more damaging to the fragile growth outlook.
5. Withdrawal of accommodation stance is warranted:
5. Withdrawal of accommodation stance is warranted:
According to MPC member Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, further withdrawal of accommodation is warranted to re-balance aggregate demand against supply conditions and return inflation first into the tolerance band and then to alignment with the target. This is essential for sustaining a positive turn in the momentum of growth.
According to MPC member Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, further withdrawal of accommodation is warranted to re-balance aggregate demand against supply conditions and return inflation first into the tolerance band and then to alignment with the target. This is essential for sustaining a positive turn in the momentum of growth.
6. Need of a decisive decline in inflation before shifting in policy stance:
6. Need of a decisive decline in inflation before shifting in policy stance:
Patra highlighted that the size and pace of further increases in the policy rate should take into account this inflation objective. It is also necessary to incorporate the effects of cumulative rate increases undertaken so far, the transmission to longer-term rates achieved so far, the movements in real interest rates, and the ongoing impact on macroeconomic and financial conditions as they evolve. Accordingly, a modest reduction in the size of the policy rate increase in this meeting would provide the opportunity to weigh that assessment carefully.
Patra highlighted that the size and pace of further increases in the policy rate should take into account this inflation objective. It is also necessary to incorporate the effects of cumulative rate increases undertaken so far, the transmission to longer-term rates achieved so far, the movements in real interest rates, and the ongoing impact on macroeconomic and financial conditions as they evolve. Accordingly, a modest reduction in the size of the policy rate increase in this meeting would provide the opportunity to weigh that assessment carefully.
"Should the incoming information indicate that the recent small easing of inflation is transient rather than the onset of a durable downturn, the MPC should be prepared to respond appropriately in order to achieve the desired inflation objective," Patra added.
"Should the incoming information indicate that the recent small easing of inflation is transient rather than the onset of a durable downturn, the MPC should be prepared to respond appropriately in order to achieve the desired inflation objective," Patra added.
In essence, Patra believes that the MPC needs to see a decisive decline in inflation over a series of monthly readings before it shifts its stance, which would otherwise be premature.
In essence, Patra believes that the MPC needs to see a decisive decline in inflation over a series of monthly readings before it shifts its stance, which would otherwise be premature.
7. Battle for inflation not over:
7. Battle for inflation not over:
According to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, headline inflation is moderating, albeit slowly. While the worst of inflation is behind us, it remains above the upper tolerance level. It is expected to decline in H1:2023-24 but would still be well above the target.
According to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, headline inflation is moderating, albeit slowly. While the worst of inflation is behind us, it remains above the upper tolerance level. It is expected to decline in H1:2023-24 but would still be well above the target.
He added, uncertainties surrounding the inflation trajectory remain sizeable, given the geopolitical tensions, global financial market volatility, pending pass-through of input costs to domestic output prices, and weather-related disruptions. Core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) is exhibiting persistence around 6% for the past few months. Hence, there is no room for complacency and the battle against inflation is not over. This necessitates a constant vigil on prices.
He added, uncertainties surrounding the inflation trajectory remain sizeable, given the geopolitical tensions, global financial market volatility, pending pass-through of input costs to domestic output prices, and weather-related disruptions. Core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) is exhibiting persistence around 6% for the past few months. Hence, there is no room for complacency and the battle against inflation is not over. This necessitates a constant vigil on prices.
8. Calibrated monetary policy action is warranted:
8. Calibrated monetary policy action is warranted:
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in the minutes said that considering the elevated inflation levels, especially the stickiness in core inflation, further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to contain build-up in underlying inflationary pressures, keep inflation expectations anchored, and bring inflation closer to the target rate of 4% over the medium term.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in the minutes said that considering the elevated inflation levels, especially the stickiness in core inflation, further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to contain build-up in underlying inflationary pressures, keep inflation expectations anchored, and bring inflation closer to the target rate of 4% over the medium term.
"This would strengthen the medium-term growth prospects of the Indian economy," Das added.
"This would strengthen the medium-term growth prospects of the Indian economy," Das added.
9. Arjuna's eye on inflation:
9. Arjuna's eye on inflation:
In his concluding remark, Das said, in a tightening cycle, especially in a world of high uncertainty, giving out explicit forward guidance on the future path of monetary policy would be counterproductive. He added, "This may result in the market and its participants overshooting the actual play out of real conditions."
In his concluding remark, Das said, in a tightening cycle, especially in a world of high uncertainty, giving out explicit forward guidance on the future path of monetary policy would be counterproductive. He added, "This may result in the market and its participants overshooting the actual play out of real conditions."
Hence, Das said, "In such circumstances, it would be prudent to keep Arjuna’s eye on the evolving inflation dynamics and be ready to act as may be necessary. Monetary policy has to be nimble to address any emerging risk to the price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth."
Hence, Das said, "In such circumstances, it would be prudent to keep Arjuna’s eye on the evolving inflation dynamics and be ready to act as may be necessary. Monetary policy has to be nimble to address any emerging risk to the price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth."
10. Voting and next meeting:
10. Voting and next meeting:
For the December 2022 policy, MPC members Dr. Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Ashima Goyal, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and governor Shaktikanta Das voted to increase the policy repo rate by 35 basis points. However, Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted against the repo rate hike.
For the December 2022 policy, MPC members Dr. Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Ashima Goyal, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and governor Shaktikanta Das voted to increase the policy repo rate by 35 basis points. However, Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted against the repo rate hike.
On monetary policy stance, Bhide, Ranjan, Patra and Das voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. However, Goyal and Varma voted against this part of the resolution.
On monetary policy stance, Bhide, Ranjan, Patra and Das voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. However, Goyal and Varma voted against this part of the resolution.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during February 6-8, 2023.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during February 6-8, 2023.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.