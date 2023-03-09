RateGain founder Bhanu Chopra has purchased a bungalow at Delhi Golf's Links Road for ₹127.5 crore marking his entry to the elite club of several corporate executives with lavish houses in posh areas of the national capital. RateGain provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to the hospitality and travel sector.

The registry documents of the deal are accessed by Zapkey.com which said that the property was registered on 24 February in the names of Bhanu Chopra and Megha Chopra. They paid ₹6.79 crore as stamp duty for the transaction, the news platform Economic Times reported.

"Golf Links has witnessed multiple transactions in recent times, with HNIs preferring the area. The low availability of bungalows has kept the price in check," one of the sources told Economic Times.

The area is located at a prime location and is situated in the central part of Delhi, just south of the famous Lodhi Gardens and adjacent to the Delhi Golf Club. Golf Links is known for its lush greenery, spacious bungalows, and wide, tree-lined streets.

The area is considered one of the most prestigious and exclusive residential neighborhoods in Delhi and is home to many high-ranking government officials, diplomats, and business leaders. The homes in Golf Links are some of the most expensive properties in the city and are often passed down through generations of families.

Recently, many high-net-worth individuals have been reported to have purchased or mulling over purchasing bungalows in the Golf Links area. The pandemic has also played a vital role in pushing up the prices of property in the area.

The demand in the real-estate sector continues to be up with high expectations around the sector. Farmhouses and vacation homes continue to remain in high demand apart from the high-rise apartments.