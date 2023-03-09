RateGain founder Bhanu Chopra joins elite club, buys lavish bungalow at Delhi's Golf Links for ₹127.5 crore1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:30 PM IST
- The registry documents of the deal are accessed by Zapkey.com which said that the property was registered on 24 February in the names of Bhanu Chopra and Megha Chopra
RateGain founder Bhanu Chopra has purchased a bungalow at Delhi Golf's Links Road for ₹127.5 crore marking his entry to the elite club of several corporate executives with lavish houses in posh areas of the national capital. RateGain provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to the hospitality and travel sector.
