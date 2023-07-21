RateGain sees opportunity in hospitality’s talent crunch1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:08 PM IST
NSE-listed RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd expects that technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in shaping the future of travel planning as the industry tackles the labour shortage.
NEW DELHI : An estimated 50 million workers who left the global hospitality industry in the last three years amid the devastating impact of the pandemic may never return to work. This has caused a major challenge for hotels, travel agencies, and other travel service providers, who are struggling to find enough staff to meet a post-covid surge in demand. However, one company sees this as an opportunity to assist these businesses in generating more revenues.
