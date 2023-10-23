Rath Prabhari row: BJP ‘baffled’ with Congress' ‘gross misuse govt machinery’ remark | 10 points
Congress accuses BJP of appointing officers for political propaganda. Congress president writes to PM Modi, demands withdrawal of politicising orders BJP defends government's directions to bureaucrats, calls it duty
Rath Prabhari appointment row: The latest point of contention between the ruling Bhartiya Janata party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc is the appointing of officers of the ranks of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary as “rath prabhari".
-Slamming the Centre, Khera wrote, "How can civil servants be ordered to do political propaganda for a government going into elections?"
-The Congress has accused the BJP of appointing officers as part of ‘political propaganda’
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi
-As part of the discontent, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government's orders saying that all agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments of the government are now officially 'Pracharaks'.
-Congress president Kharge also said that in view of protecting democracy and the Constitution, it is imperative that the orders which would lead to the politicising of bureaucracy and our Armed Forces must be withdrawn immediately.
What India government says?
-Modi has set a target of six months to ensure the full saturation of his government’s welfare schemes, PTI reports
-The government will launch a mega drive — Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra — across all 2.7 lakh panchayats in the country to reach out to the beneficiaries and enroll them.
-PTI reports, citing people in the know, the exercise will begin after Diwali next month and continue for several weeks.
-Specially-fitted “raths" (chariots) will reach the beneficiaries across the country, they said.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!