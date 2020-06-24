Rath Yatra 2020: Puri to remain under complete shutdown till 2 pm today

Puri will remain under complete shutdown till 2 pm today in the wake of Rath Yatra being carried out in the town. The shutdown came into effect from 9 pm on Monday. The move from the district administration was taken soon after the Supreme Court allowed the Odisha government to conduct the Rath Yatra festival in a restricted manner.

The traditional Rath Yatra at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri was held in Puri on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival. The temple committee, and the state and central governments had been asked to coordinate the event with necessary curbs to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Odisha: Puri remains under complete shutdown that came into effect from 9 pm yesterday and will remain till 2 pm tomorrow. #RathYatra was carried out today in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PgvvYBMwuO — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020





Rath Yatra at the Jagannath Temple

The Rath Yatra involves three chariots - Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan. Three heavily-built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled by thousands of devotees over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri.

Meanwhile, Odisha has 5,303 COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's report updated at 8 am on Tuesday. The health ministry also appreciated the state for its anti-coronavirus measures, saying active use of IT, empowering local sarpanches, and building skilled healthcare force through community participation have led to reduced disease burden with low mortality rates. Some of the key initiatives include support to co-morbid and senior citizens via Sachetak app. The state authorities also initiated empowerment of sarpanches for effective monitoring.

