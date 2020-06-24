Rath Yatra 2020: Puri to remain under complete shutdown till 2 pm today

Meanwhile, Odisha has 5,303 COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's report updated at 8 am on Tuesday. The health ministry also appreciated the state for its anti-coronavirus measures, saying active use of IT, empowering local sarpanches, and building skilled healthcare force through community participation have led to reduced disease burden with low mortality rates. Some of the key initiatives include support to co-morbid and senior citizens via Sachetak app. The state authorities also initiated empowerment of sarpanches for effective monitoring.