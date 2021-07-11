All arrangements for Rath Yatra festival, which commences tomorrow, have almost been complete, Puri's Sri Jagannath Temple administration said on Sunday.

Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple, said, Raths have arrived at the Singh Dwar. We are getting ready for tomorrow's yatra.

He further said, "Secret rituals of lord Jagannath would take place at night. Lord Jagannath would be taken out of the temple tomorrow morning and placed on the Rath. "

All those who are involved with the festival have been tested for COVID-19. Only, those who tested negative are allowed to participate in the festival, said Krishan K.

He further noted, ASI had asked for permission for doing laser scanning of the temple. Temple administration has examined it and keeping in mind views of stakeholders, we have given permission to do laser scanning of the temple except 'garbhagriha'.

The celebrations for Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Jatra began in Puri on Friday with the 'Naba Jauban Darshan' of the sibling deities, during which they are worshipped in their youthful appearances after spending 14 days in 'Anasara Ghara' or quarantine.

As the celebrations began, the state government announced the imposition of curfew in Puri town from today. The curfew will remain in effect from 8 pm to 8 am.

All the entry points to Puri town will be sealed, officials said, adding that the restrictions are being imposed to keep devotees at bay in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmedabad: Rath yatra to be taken out in Ahmedabad with curfew on route

Meanwhile, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad city, which generally attracts massive crowd, will be taken out amid a curfew on its route on Monday to bar people from taking part in it in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Apart from no public participation, the 144th rath yatra would be a shorter affair in terms of duration as the authorities plan to conclude it within four to five hours as against the usual time of around 12 hours, although the procession would cover the entire 19-km route as earlier, they said.

The state administration and temple authorities have made all the arrangements for the rath yatra without public participation and any fanfare.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place so that the yatra passes off peacefully with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, officials said.

In view of the pandemic, the state government has made it clear that except for three chariots and two other vehicles, no other vehicle, singing troupes, akhadas, elephants or decorated trucks will be allowed to take part in the procession.

To stop people from gathering along the route for a glimpse of the deity, a curfew will be imposed on the entire yatra route from early morning till afternoon, they said.

Traditionally, the procession, led by chariots, starts around 7 am from the 400-year-old temple and returns by 8 pm. Before the COVID-19 outbreak last year, lakhs of people used to gather along the route on 'Ashadhi Beej' every year to catch a glimpse of the decorated elephants and tableaux moving around in some 100 trucks.

(With inputs from agencies)





