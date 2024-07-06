ISKCON Kolkata, Visakhapatnam gears up for Rath Yatra festival tomorrow

Preparations are underway for the 53rd edition of the ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra on July 7, which coincides with the 150th Birth Anniversary.

This year's celebration holds special significance as it commemorates the 53rd edition of the iconic chariot festival, coinciding with the 150th Birth Anniversary of His Divine Grace Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Prabhupada Maharaj, ANI reported.

The city is gearing up to host a grand event, promising vibrant processions featuring ornate chariots carrying the deities of Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra through the streets, accompanied by fervent chants and devotional fervor.

Furthermore, the ISKCON Visakhapatnam, is set to organize the 'Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra' on the 'Aashada Shukla Dvitiya Tithi', mirroring the revered Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra tradition, according to reports.

The event will feature three distinct chariots for Sri Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra, each adorned with mechanized collapsible canopies. Beginning at 4 p.m. from VUDA Park on Beach Road, the procession will traverse RK Beach, Kali Mandir, Ramakrishna Mission, and All India Radio (AIR), concluding at Gurajada Kalakshetram in Siripuram.

Radharaman Das, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, highlighted the significance of the event.

"After Puri, the Kolkata Rath Yatra is the largest in the world. Last year, more than 2 million people participated in the 9-day festival. The three chariots used in the procession are very special and have a unique design," Das told ANI.

Das mentioned that the Rath Yatra route stretches 6 to 7 kilometres from the ISKCON Kolkata temple, and the 'Ulta Rath Yatra,' or reverse procession, will follow on July 15.

"Every year, the number of participants increases by two to three lakhs, based on our experience. Since 20 lakh people attended last year, this year we are preparing for 2.3 to 2.4 million participants," he added.

"The administration provides great support every year, and the Chief Minister personally inaugurates the event. This year, too, if the Chief Minister inaugurates the Yatra, it will significantly aid the festival, especially in terms of security," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

