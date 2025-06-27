Rath Yatra 2025: Puri gears up for sibling deities’ grand annual journey today | Dates, route, key details

Rath Yatra 2025: A large crowd has assembled to take part in the Jagannath Rath Yatra as the annual festival is set to begin on Friday in Puri.

District Magistrate Siddharth Swain and Superintendent of Police Vineet Agarwal shared updates on the planning efforts to guarantee a safe and orderly event.

Authorities confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been put in place for the Yatra. Puri DM Siddharth Swain told ANI, “The three chariots have been brought to their designated place for their Gundicha Yatra. Elaborate security arrangements have been made. NSG is also present here.”

"Today, Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra will take place. Devotees in huge numbers will gather in Puri. Police have made adequate preparations. All measures for public safety, crowd management and public convenience have been taken. Traffic facilitation has been taken care of. Central agencies have also assisted... The Rath Yatra will be conducted smoothly. Our surveillance teams will remain present at the integrated control room. We also have anti-drone teams. They took down three drones today. Except for the friendly drones, action will be taken against any other drone movement," Puri SP Vineet Agarwal added.

Pooja Anand, a devotee, said, “I have come from Mumbai. It is an out-of-this-world experience. I have been a devotee for 20 years, but this is my first time here. It is a divine experience... I want to pull the chariot. This is one day of the year when the Lord comes out of his abode and blesses the 'jagat', the universe... Everyone should come here and seek blessings... The weather here is very pleasant. It rained all night…”

Happy Rath Yatra 2025: Key Dates & Schedule Gundicha Marjana (Temple Cleaning): June 26

Rath Yatra (Chariot Procession): 27 June 2025 (Friday)

Hera Panchami: July 1

Bahuda Yatra (Return): July 4–5

Suna Besha (Golden Attire): July 5–6.

Niladri Bijay (Final Return): July 8.

Rath Yatra 2-25: Where to watch live telecast?

Rath Yatra 2025: Security beefed up in Puri Keeping in view the huge footfall, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event. The civil and police administrations are on high alert as lakhs of devotees will witness the annual event under tight security.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed across Puri and on the roads to Konark, 35 km away and famous for the 13th-century Sun Temple, for surveillance.

Apart, the DGP said that the National Security Guard (NSG) snipers will take positions on rooftops along Grand Road in front of the temple. Police drones, anti-sabotage teams, bomb squads, and dog squads are also deployed. The Marine Police, Coast Guard, and Indian Navy will secure the seafront, he said.

Puri: Devotees perform the 'Gundicha Marjana' ritual on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra festival, at Gundicha Temple in Puri, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, IMD in its evening bulletin forecast said thunderstorms with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur in several districts including Puri on Friday.

Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra will take place. Devotees in huge numbers will gather in Puri. Police have made adequate preparations.

Comprehensive security measures have been put in place for the Yatra.

While the Indian Railways runs 365 trains to Puri, the Odisha government has engaged around 800 buses to transport devotees from different districts.