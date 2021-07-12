The famous annual Rath Yatra today begins in Ahmedabad.However a curfew will be in place on its route to bar people from taking part in it in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Apart from no public participation, the 144th rath yatra would be a shorter affair in terms of duration as the authorities plan to conclude it within four to five hours as against the usual time of around 12 hours, although the procession would cover the entire 19-km route as earlier, they said. The state administration and temple authorities have made all the arrangements for the rath yatra without public participation and any fanfare.

To stop people from gathering along the route for a glimpse of the deity, a curfew will be imposed on the entire yatra route from early morning till afternoon.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place so that the yatra passes off peacefully with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, officials said.

In view of the pandemic, the state government has made it clear that except for three chariots and two other vehicles, no other vehicle, singing troupes, akhadas, elephants or decorated trucks will be allowed to take part in the procession.

Traditionally, the procession, led by chariots, starts around 7 am from the 400-year-old temple and returns by 8 pm. Before the COVID-19 outbreak last year, lakhs of people used to gather along the route on ''Ashadhi Beej'' every year to catch a glimpse of the decorated elephants and tableaux moving around in some 100 trucks.

The procession used to come back to the Lord Jagannath temple after covering a distance of 19 km in about 12 hours, which included an hour-long lunch break at Saraspur.

The government has appealed to the people to watch the yatra which will be telecast live on television channels.

This time, the authorities have planned to complete the yatra in four to five hours. There will not be any large gathering in Saraspur for the lunch break.

Since people from other districts and those living in western parts of the city also flock the route to watch the procession, police will regulate the traffic movement on all bridges to stop people from reaching near the route.

The government has appealed to the people to watch the yatra which will be telecast live on television channels.

As per the tradition, youths from the Khalasi community pull the chariots.

This time, only 60 youths, 20 for each of the three chariots, have been given permission to pull the chariots on the route.

