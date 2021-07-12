Rath Yatra begins at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. See photos

Apart from no public participation, the 144th rath yatra would be a shorter affair in terms of duration as the authorities plan to conclude it within four to five hours as against the usual time of around 12 hours, although the procession would cover the entire 19-km route as earlier, they said. The state administration and temple authorities have made all the arrangements for the rath yatra without public participation and any fanfare.

