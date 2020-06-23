PURI : In the absence of public attendance, the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began today in Puri after the Supreme Court modified its stay order and permitted the festivities without any public attendance. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the apex court has allowed the authorities to have only 500 people to pull the holy chariots.

In the meantime, a servitor of the Puri Jagannath Temple has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, IANS reported. Covid-19 tests of 1,143 servitors were undertaken on Monday as per the direction of Supreme Court ahead of the Rath Yatra. Except for one all were found negative.

"Confirm case has been shifted to Covid Hospital before Rath Yatra rituals. Contact tracing is being done and the area has been contained," Puri district administration said in a tweet.

#WATCH Idol of Lord Jagannath being brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri#Odisha pic.twitter.com/b26LHX2jAi — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

"We have done good arrangement for Rath Yatra after Supreme Court has found a midway to perform the Yatra here where the devotees can attend it from their houses, over the televisions and their smartphone. It is the safest way to be a part of the Rath Yatra from a remote area," said a police officer.

Performing artists, priests were also seen participating in the Rath Yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity. "My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with reverence & devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen," PM Modi said in his message.

The Rath Yatra involves three chariots -- Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan.

Not more than 500 people, including servitors and security personnel, are allowed to pull one chariot, and hence, the administration requires 1,500 people to pull the three chariots.

Three heavily-built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled by thousands of devotees over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri.

