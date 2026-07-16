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Rath Yatra celebrations in Odisha turn tragic as 1 dead, many ill in stampede-like situation

Rath Yatra celebrations in Odisha turn tragic as 1 dead, many ill in stampede-like situation

Livemint
Published16 Jul 2026, 07:10 PM IST
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Crowd surge near Jagannath Temple triggers emergency response.
Crowd surge near Jagannath Temple triggers emergency response.(ANI)
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A stampede-like situation during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Thursday left one person dead, and nearly 100 others hospitalised after a large crowd of devotees gathered for the annual festival.

The incident occurred near the Singhadwara of the Jagannath Temple, where a sudden surge in the crowd led to panic among pilgrims. According to PTI, emergency responders evacuated several people on stretchers, while security personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot to assist those caught in the crush and provide medical care.

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Even as the incident unfolded, lakhs of devotees continued to throng Puri's Grand Road (Badadanda) to witness the world-renowned Rath Yatra. Thousands waited to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra as the deities began their annual journey to the Gundicha Temple.

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