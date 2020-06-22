Rath Yatra: Complete shutdown in Puri from 9 pm today till Wednesday 2 pm

New Delhi: In view of Rath Yatra being held amid pandemic on Tuesday, Odisha government announced complete shutdown in Puri district from 9 pm on Monday till Wednesday 2 pm.

No congregation of devotees will be allowed during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra on Tuesday in accordance with Supreme Court order announced earlier on Monday. All entry points will be closed during this period and public transport will also be stopped.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would allow Puri's Rath Yatra, scheduled to start from June 23, saying it cannot "micro-manage" the rituals and left it to the wisdom of state, the Centre and temple management to deal with that issue.

The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Puri Rath Yatra cannot be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed informed by the Centre that Rath Yatra can be conducted without compromising on citizen's health and with co-operation of state and temple trust.

The Odisha government too said that it will coordinate with temple management and the Centre to make things smooth during the Rath Yatra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the entire country is delighted over the Supreme Court decision and stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative for consultations which ensured that the "great traditions of our land are observed".

In a series of tweets, Shah said that last evening, as per the instructions of the prime minister, "he spoke to Gajapati Maharaj (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya of Puri and sought their views on the Rath Yatra".

Shah said this morning, on the prime minister's instructions, he spoke to the Solicitor General.

"Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via