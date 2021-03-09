Mumbai: A gradual pick up in demand has led to more rating upgrades of corporates in the five months to February, than the entire first half of the financial year, showed data from Crisil.

Total rating upgrades stood at 244 between October and February, compared to 208 in the first six months of FY21. This, Crisil said, has led to credit ratio or the ratio of upgrades to downgrades moving closer to one. The credit ratio was at a decadal low of 0.54% in the first half of the fiscal. To be sure, despite the revival in demand, downgrades remained significant as the end of the six-month repayment moratorium has impacted vulnerable companies, the rating agency said.

Subodh Rai, chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings said the improvement in the credit ratio was driven by more upgrades in moderately resilient sectors such as construction, engineering and electricity generation, which got support from the relaxation of lockdown, revival in demand and higher commodity prices.

The rating agency said that the extent of increase in stress among companies and, in turn, for banks and non-banks, will be the monitorable in the road ahead, even as improving demand provides offset. Highly resilient sectors such as pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals, it said, performed well owing to sustained demand. The credit ratio for these sectors remained above one even during the bleakest period of the pandemic.

That said, the turnaround has been sharper in investment-linked sectors such as construction and engineering, and consumption-linked sectors such as packaging, where the credit ratio has already doubled compared with the first half, supported by macroeconomic revival.

“However, in low-resilience sectors such as hotels and resorts, real estate developers and airport operators, downgrades continue to outpace upgrades owing to their discretionary nature and leveraged balance sheets," it said.

